Breaking: 7 PDP States Discontinue Suit Against FG Challenging Declaration of Tinubu as President-elect





Seven state governments controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party – namely Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Taraba and Sokoto, which filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court, challenging the declaration of All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect, have discontinued the suit.



The Notice of Discontinuance signed by the their lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome SAN Friday, said “Take notice that the plaintiffs doth hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the defendant herein”.

Source: Thisday Newspaper