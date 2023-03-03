Breaking: Supreme Court Dismisses FG’s Objection to Hearing of Cashless Policy Suit





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the preliminary objection of the federal government against the hearing of its cashless policy.

16 states of the federation had dragged the federal government to court seeking an order vioding the cashless policy of the federal government on grounds amongst others that due consultations were not made before the implementation of the policy.

However, the federal government in its response filed a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to entertain the suit.

According to them the suit borders around the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and as such ought to be filed at the Federal High Court.

But the apex court in its ruling delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim disagreed with the federal government, pointing out that evidence abound including President Muhammadu Buhari national broadcast to show that the policy is that of the federal government and as such the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper