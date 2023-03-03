Buhari Lauds Security Agencies for Maintaining Law, Order during Last Week’s Polls





* Assures them of better days ahead

* Says war against insurgency and criminality will be sustained

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Less than a week after the conduct of both the Presidential and National Assembly elections across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has scored the security agencies high based on their performance during the polls.

Speaking in his country home, Daura in Katsina State on Friday, the president said sacrifices of the Armed Forces remain appreciated by Nigerians and commended the patriotic role they played in maintaining law and order at the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Buhari, who spoke while virtually inaugurating 700 Ashok Leyland Troop Carrying Vehicles assembled in Lagos, pledged more support for the welfare of the military, while assuring them that their “labour will not be in vain”.

According to him, “I wish to commend the resolve of our armed forces towards the defeat of insurgency and its…





Source: Thisday Newspaper