Emerhor Applauds Delta APC for N’Assembly Wins





The Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) Founding Leader and South-south Director of the Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization of the APC-Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, O’tega Emerhor, has applauded the state APC chapter for its doggedness in raking out three National Assembly wins in the last February 25th elections despite the huge hurdles faced by the party.

In a statement personally signed by himself, Emerhor applauded the state leader and governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the chairman of the party, Omeni Sobotie, and all leaders and members of the party for a job well done.

He noted that despite the shenanigans and wicked electoral manipulations of the misruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the strong than expected performance by the Labour Party (LP) in Delta State, the APC stood its ground as a well rooted party and went ahead to deliver two senators and a House of Representatives member, a clear…





Source: Thisday Newspaper