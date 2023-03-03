FairMoney Revamps App with Exciting Features





FairMoney, a leading Fintech in Nigeria, has recently launched an updated version of their mobile banking app homepage that promises to make banking easier and faster for the busy, modern lifestyle.

The new app features a sleek and intuitive interface that allows users to access all important information about their accounts and bank services with just one glance. This means that busy professionals and active socialites can now stay on top of their finances while on the go, without having to navigate through endless menus or wait in long lines at the bank.

“We understand that our customers have busy lives and that time is a precious commodity,” stated Head Marketing and Branding, FairMoney, Nengi Akinola. “That’s why we’ve worked hard to create an app that is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing, with a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate. We believe that managing your finances should be hassle free, and that’s exactly what the new FairMoney…





Source: Thisday Newspaper