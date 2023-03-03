Gbajabiamila Hails Supreme Court, Says CBN Must Respect Judgement on Naira Redesign





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has hailed the decision of the Supreme Court, which invalidated the deadline for the naira redesign policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and extended it to 31st December, 2023.

Gbajabiamila noted that, by the decision, the apex court had once again proved that it’s the highest court of justice in the land.

He said the House had faulted the implementation of the policy as it went contrary to the law establishing the CBN, and that the Supreme Court’s decision has validated the position of the House.

In a press statement on Friday, Gbajabiamila said, “It has always been the position of the House of Representatives that, despite the noble intentions behind the currency swap policy, the design and implementation of the policy have been fatally flawed and contradictory to the ends of law and public policy.

“The decision of the Supreme Court suspending the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper