Kwari: My Failure to Be Re-elected Shows Beauty of Democracy





A member of the National Assembly, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, who failed in his re-election bid last Saturday, says the outcome of the exercise clear shows the beauty that the nation’s democracy is made up The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has thanked his numerous supporters and his campaign team for a job well done during the election held on the 25th of February 2023 in the Kaduna North Senatorial District.

In the mind of close to 200,000 voters in the district, he was found to be able and capable of moving them forward in the 10th national assembly, but more voters felt they wanted someone new to represent them at the Senate and that, is exactly the beauty of democracy.

Senator Kwari, in a statement issued in Abuja, called on all his supporters to give all glory to God for the outcome and to offer the hand of brotherhood and friendship to those voters on the other side of the political…





Source: Thisday Newspaper