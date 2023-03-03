March 11 Polls: Emami Calls on APC, LP to Synergise  in Delta









Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship and House of Assembly polls, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami has called for collaboration between supporters of the APC and Labour Party (LP) to enable Delta State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, emerge victorious

Emami, made the call at the Ologbotsere Hall in Warri, Delta State, during a special traditional thanksgiving held by the Ologbotsere Descendants to appreciate God and the ancestors for the victory of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s president-elect.

He noted that the collaboration of the APC and the Labour Party was necessary now in Delta State to ultimately wipe out Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s political hegemony.

Emami disclosed that the thanksgiving became necessary to seek the blessings of the ancestors to grant Tinubu’s victory, before…





Source: Thisday Newspaper