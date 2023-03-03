Nigeria’s Election Badly Flawed, INEC Failed, Says Financial Times in Editorial





*Advises courts should take hard look at Tinubu’s victory if challenged

Peter Uzoho

As controversies continue to trail Nigeria’s just concluded 2023 presidential and National Assembly polls held last weekend, The Financial Times of London has said the elections were badly flawed, just as it lambasted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for misfiring.

The newspaper also advised the courts to take a hard look at the emergence of the president-elect, Mr. Bola Tinubu if his victory was challenged in court by his opponents.

The London-based publication gave the advice in its editorial published yesterday.

It added that Tinubu’s tally of 8.8 million in a country of 220 million people gave him the weakest of mandates.

It warned that the former Lagos State governor would be faced with one of the most difficult jobs in the world as Nigeria has been teetering on the edge of catastrophe with a breakdown of security and an almost total absence of growth.

Source: Thisday Newspaper