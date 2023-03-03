Obi Weeps, Says He Won Election, Will Prove It





Atiku: Poll Worst Since 1999, I’ll Challenge It

*Ex-VP reiterates belief in judiciary

*Obi accuses INEC of tampering with existing voters’ data

*APC tells ex-Anambra gov to accept olive branch or meet in court

*Dismisses PDP candidate as delusional, responsible for defeat

Chuks Okocha, Kingsley Nwezeh, Adedayo Akinwale, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who was visibly devastated to the point that he cried on national television, albeit maintaining decent composure, yesterday, insisted he won last Saturday’s presidential election and would not only challenge it, but would prove he actually won it.

Obi, who also boasted about his confidence in the judiciary, citing his experience as governor, insisted he would prove to the court how he won the election, even as he accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of tampering with existing data of voters.

In equal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper