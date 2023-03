Passenger Demand Recovery Continued in December 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the recovery in air travel continued in December 2022 and for the full year.

Total traffic in 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 64.4 per cent compared to 2021. Globally, full year 2022 traffic was at 68.5 per cent of pre-pandemic (2019) levels. December 2022 total traffic rose 39.7 per cent compared to December 2021 and reached 76.9 per cent of the December 2019 level.

International traffic in 2022 climbed 152.7 per cent versus 2021 and reached 62.2 per cent of 2019 levels. December 2022 international traffic climbed 80.2 per cent over December 2021, reaching 75.1 per cent of the level in December 2019.

Domestic traffic for 2022 rose 10.9 per cent compared to the prior year. 2022 domestic traffic was at 79.6 per cent of the full year 2019 level. December 2022 domestic traffic was up 2.6 per cent over the year earlier period and was at 79.9 per cent of December 2019…