‘PDP not Afraid by Proposed YPP, APC  Alliance ahead of Guber Election in A’Ibom’





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not afraid of any alliance by the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of March 11 governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

PDP in the State argued that such alliance would not threaten the victory of its governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno during the election.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mr Borono Bassey expressed the position of the party on the alledged alliance of YPP and APC while fielding questions from Journalists on Thursday in Uyo, the State capital.

According to him, such coalition remains a mere conspiracy that would not stop the PDP’s candidate from winning the governorship seat in next week elections.

He said in the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state held last Saturday PDP won over 90 per cent of seats in the National Assembly based…





Source: Thisday Newspaper