Police Kill Terrorists, Recover Two AK-47 Rifles, Ammunition in Katsina





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday repelled terrorists’ attack on Yasore village in Batsari Local Government Area of the state, killed two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles with 97 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement yesterday said the hoodlums invaded the village with AK-47 rifles shooting sporadically but they were successfully repelled by police and vigilance operatives.

He explained that the police received a distress call on Wednesday that terrorists in their numbers attacked the village and the divisional police officer in charge of Batsari led a combined team of police and vigilante group to the area where they engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

Isah added that: “The security team recovered two corpses of the neutralised terrorists, two AK 47 rifles, five AK 47 rifle’s magazines, 97 pieces of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifles, two…





Source: Thisday Newspaper