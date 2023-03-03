Six States Ask S’Court to Declare INEC’s Pronouncement of Tinubu as President-elect Null, Void, of No Effect





*For failure to transmit presidential election results electronically as required by Electoral Act, commission’s regulation and guidelines

*Claim FG has powers to compel INEC as agency of government

Alex Enumah in Abuja

In what appears like a copy-cat replay of an ongoing suit over the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ban the use of some denomination of old currencies, six states of the federation; Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto have dragged the federal government before the Supreme Court over the conduct, collation and announcement of the February 25, 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The States want the apex court to declare that the pronouncement of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as winner of the February 25 presidential election and president-elect based on that election be voided by the court.

They are seeking “A declaration that the entire results of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper