The Voice Nigeria S4: Team Niyola Delivers Exceptional Performance





By Vanessa Obioha

The Knockouts stage is over but still memorable given the number of talents that displayed their vocal dexterity. Saving the best for last, Coach Niyola ensured that her talents brought their A-game to the stage. From the opening act, Rolland whose rendition of the late Michael Jackson’s ‘Earth Song’ was laudable, to the final act of the night, Gideon who performed ‘Stand By Me’, the talents made the episode a musical ecstasy. There was also Pere Jason and his dramatic delivery of ‘Somewhere Over the Horizon’ from the musical ‘Wizard of the Oz’. He was praised for the dramatic flair he added to his performance and got a standing ovation from the coaches.

Another fascinating performer of that episode was Esther who channeled Tina Turner during her performance of the artiste’s ‘Proud Mary’. Coach Waje was particularly proud of her and applauded her dance and voice control.

Apart from Rolland, Gideon, Esther, Pere Jason, and Mike Frost; Yanus, and Love…





Source: Thisday Newspaper