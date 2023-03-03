Your Inordinate Ambition Fractured PDP, APC Campaign Tells Atiku





•Says coming second was the best he could have achieved

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the inordinate ambition of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar fractured the main opposition party.

The spokesperson of the campaign, Festus Keyamo in a statement issued yThursday said it was comical to see that Atiku claimed victory at the polls together with Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party with whom his party has been holding press conferences.

He said: “In the typical fashion of the last kick of a dying horse, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar this evening addressed the Press and claimed that the 2023 Presidential Election was neither free nor fair. He made this bogus claim without providing a shred of evidence, except to trumpet the noise made by his supporters on social media.”

Keyamo noted that Atiku also went ahead to make unfounded derogatory…





Source: Thisday Newspaper