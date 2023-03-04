Abia APC Refutes Claims Members in Ukwa/ Ngwa Adopted Rival Guber Candidate





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted the alleged adoption of a governorship candidate of a rival party by executive members and stakeholders of APC in Ukwa/Ngwa political bloc.

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia, the state capital yesterday, the state secretary of Abia APC, Chief Chidi Avaja, stated that at no time did party leaders in Ukwa/Ngwa take such reprehensible action of adopting any other candidate other than the Abia APC candidate for the March 11 poll, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

The APC executives and stakeholders from Ukwa/Ngwa axis were reported to have abandoned their party and adopted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Okey Ahiwe, who is their kinsman.

But Avaja said that the report was borne out of the “insidious imagination of the party’s detractors who are bent on distracting its rescue movement which is fast gaining currency across the nook…





Source: Thisday Newspaper