Be Extra Vigilant on Governorship Election, LP Urges Rivers People





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State, Fafaa Dan Princewill, has urged indigenes and residents of the state to come out in masse to vote on March 11, 2023, stressing that the people must be vigilant to defend their votes at the governorship poll.

Princewill, who claimed to be the governorship candidate of LP in the state, said Rivers people will not vote “any product of anti-democrat” who will yield gangster government.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Port Harcourt, the LP chieftain condemned what he described as anti-democratic posture of some politicians, and wondered why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reneged on obeying the Electoral Act which duly enshrined electronic transmission of results.

He said Rivers people must put an end to the loss of young lives in the state, adding that electoral violence has no place in a decent society, noting that LP is a party for the hope of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper