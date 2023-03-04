Buhari: I will End Insecurity Before Bowing Out





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday vowed to end all forms of insecurity in the country before bowing out of office on May 29.

The President, who spoke from his country home in Daura, Katsina State, while virtually inaugurating 700 Ashok Leyland’s Troop-Carrying Vehicles assembled in Lagos, said his regime remained committed to winning the war against terrorism and other forms of insecurity and would stop at nothing to ensure citizens have a new Nigeria free from insecurity.

He pledged more support for the welfare of the military, while assuring that their labour will not be in vain.

President Buhari, who scored Nigerian security agencies very high, based on their performance during the polls last Saturday, said the sacrifices of the Armed Forces remain appreciated by Nigerians.

He said: “I wish to commend the resolve of our armed forces towards the defeat of insurgency and its support in maintaining law and order as was demonstrated in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper