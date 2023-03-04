Chisco Chairman Denies Planning Dinner with Sanwo-Olu 





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group of Companies, Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, has debunked the rumour of an intending plan to have a one-on-one interactive dinner with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The chairman, who disclosed that an invitation which went viral on social media within the last few days purportedly listed the Executive Chairman, Chisco Group of Companies, Chief Dr Chidi Anyaegbu as an organiser of an interactive dinner with Sanwo-Olu on Sunday, 5th March, 2023, was absolutely false and an intention by the rumour mongers to mislead the society.

Chief Anyaegbu further advised members of the public to disregard the rumour as he was never aware of such a meeting, neither was he an organizer.

“However, I still have the utmost respect for his Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose name was used mentioned as a guest on the invitation card,” Anyaegbu said.





Source: Thisday Newspaper