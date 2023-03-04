City Mounts Pressure on Arsenal with Newcastle’s Visit





Having seen Arsenal extend their lead to five points after pumelling Everton 4-0 midweek, Manchester United would be hoping to mount pressure on the Premier League leaders as the Citizens welcome Newcastle to the Etihad in the first match of this weekend’s league matches. In spite of having to win matches in a trot, Pep Guardiola is still dreaming to match legendary Sir Alex Ferguson as one of the two coaches to have the Premier League three times in a row in modern era

Off the back of contrasting results in two different cup competitions, Manchester City and Newcastle United lock horns at the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League clash today.

While the Magpies are seeking to bounce back from their EFL Cup final heartache last weekend, the Citizens will be looking to build on their comfortable FA Cup fifth-round victory in midweek.

Manchester City completed their run of five successive away games unbeaten when they eased to a 3-0 victory at Bristol City in the fifth round…





Source: Thisday Newspaper