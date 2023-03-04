Customers, Fans of Mercedes‑AMG to Hone Skills at ‘Race Track Experience’





Interested customers and fans of the performance and sports car brand Mercedes‑AMG have the opportunity from April to October 2023 to hone their driving skills through the AMG RACETRACK EXPERIENCE and AMG LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCE. With professional instructors, participants experience the driving dynamics and performance of the latest Mercedes-AMG models for themselves. On renowned racetracks and serpentine roads they will master the safe and skilful handling of these high-performance cars and learn about the technology that powers them.

From Tuscany and South Tyrol to renowned Formula 1 courses or a trip back in time to explore the heritage of the Mercedes-AMG brand – all events include spectacular drives, culinary highlights and unforgettable thrills. A professional photographer will capture lasting memories for everyone.

Driver training for novices and experts

The RACETRACK EXPERIENCE covers all levels of expertise and difficulty from curious beginners and…





