Idemili North, South LP House of  Reps Winner, Uche Okonkwo Lauds Constituents for Giving Him Victory





Sunday Okobi

The winner of the Idemili North and South federal constituency in Anambra State, Uche Okonkwo, has expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for voting for him to fulfill his ‘Rescue Idemili Agenda’, as the Labour Party (LP) candidate won the hotly contested House of Representatives constituency election resoundingly.

In a tension-soaked electoral contest between personalities of the zone, the status quo was broken, and the redemption drive populated by ‘Obidients’ under Okonkwo, beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two time incumbent, Obinna Chidoka, from Obosi; humbled the APGA candidate, Ike Cubana from Oba, and tamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ifeanyi Ibezim, in the election.

While reacting to his victory, Okonkwo said: “God bless all Obidients from Idemili North and South federal constituency. You have spoken loudly and wisely. God has heard our voice that to rescue Idemili is a mission possible and…







Source: Thisday Newspaper