INEC Admits Logistics, Technology Challenges in Presidential, N’Assembly Elections





•Says RECs will be held responsible for flawed logistics

•Insists BVAS will be deployed for voter accreditation, result management for governorship, state assembly elections

*Says lessons have been learnt

•Senators-elect get certificate of return Tuesday, House members-elect Wednesday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that issues of logistics, election technology, behaviour of some election personnel at different levels, attitude of some party agents and supporters added to the extremely challenging environment in last week’s election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this Saturday at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to review the performance of the Commission during Presidential and National Assembly elections held last week and assess preparations for Governorship and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper