INEC: RECs Will Be Held Responsible for Flawed Logistics in March 11 Elections





Adedayo Akinwale

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs) would be held responsible for any flawed logistics in the March 11 governorship and State Assembly elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this Saturday at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu said election day logistics must be finalised days before the election and handled by the Electoral Officers (EOs) at Local Government level, saying this has been the standard practice.

He said centralising the process as was done in some States resulted in delayed deployment of personnel and materials and late commencement of polls.

Yakubu warned: “RECs will be held responsible for any tardy arrangement or the failure to deploy electric power generators to collation centres or polling units where such facilities are needed. The Commission has enough…





Source: Thisday Newspaper