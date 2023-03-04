LG Tackles Cholera Outbreak with N23.5m in Katsina





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Safana Local Government of Katsina State said that it has procured and supplied drugs worth N23.5 million to curb Cholera outbreak and other communicable diseases in the area.

The Council Chairman, Hon. Muhammed Kabir-Umar, told journalists in Safana that the drugs were distributed to all the health facilities across the local government.

He explained that the drugs were procured to ensure that victims of the outbreak receive the best treatment, and called for a concerted effort towards bringing to an end the menace of cholera outbreak in the area.

He said: “From the inception of my administration to date, we spent N23.5 million on procurement and supply of drugs to fight cholera. We decided to procure the drugs to assist our people that are victims of the cholera outbreak.

“As their representative, it is part of our responsibility to come to their aid. That’s why we have purchased and supplied enough drugs for emergency…





Source: Thisday Newspaper