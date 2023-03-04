NUPRC Begins Probe as Police Confirm 12 Persons Dead in Rivers Pipeline Fire





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday confirmed the death of 12 persons in an oil pipeline explosion that occurred in the early hours of the day at Rumuekpe community in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened at about 2a.m. yesterday when a bus loaded with illegal crude oil exploded just on its way from the site, killing about a dozen people.

Among the victims were women who were said to have been burnt beyond recognition even as many other vehicles and tricycles around the vicinity at the time of the incident were also badly impacted.

It was learnt that the incident happened at the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) that passes through the Rumuekpe community. Recall that the problematic TNP line, Nigeria’s major liquid hydrocarbon delivery channel, was under force majeure for the better part of 2022.

It’s a key pipeline capable of transporting about…





Source: Thisday Newspaper