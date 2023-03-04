Presidential Polls: Tinubu/Shetima’s Group Denies Monetary Support from Wike for Tinubu’s Victory 





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Tinubu/Shetima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council has clarified that the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not receive monetary support from Governor Nyesom Wike to ensure the victory of its presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the state.

Mr. Augustine Wokocha, member of Presidential Campaign Council and Independent Campaign Council of the APC, made the clarification yesterday, during a media chat in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State.

Wokocha, who is the leader of the Tinubu/Shetima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, also dispelled the rumour that APC received alleged N2 billion from the Rivers State governor to work for Tinubu’s victory.

The leader of the Grassroots ICC, said APC and people of the state worked in the interest of the candidate, adding that the victory could not be appropriated to any individual.

Wokocha noted that the election of Bola Tinubu was a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper