S’Court Declares Old Naira Notes Valid Till December 31





*Apex court: Buhari’s disobedience of court order, a demonstration of autocracy

*El-Rufai, Gbajabiamila: It’s victory for all

Alex Enumah, Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja

It was jubilation galore across the country yesterday following the ruling of the Supreme Court that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 bank notes should remain in circulation till the end of the year.

The CBN had in October 2022 announced the redesign of N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, and asked Nigerians to deposit their old notes before January 31, 2023 when they would cease to be legal tender. The deadline was shifted to February 10 following difficulties obtaining the new notes.

Thereafter, governors of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi states dragged the federal government and the CBN to the Supreme Court over the time limit, and the court gave an interim order suspending the February 10 deadline. The three states were later joined by 13 other states bringing the total number of plaintiffs to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper