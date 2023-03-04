Seven States Discontinue Suit Seeking S’ Court’s Order for Review of Presidential Election





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Seven states of the federation have discontinued their suit at the Supreme Court wherein they had sought an order of the apex court for a review of the just concluded presidential election.

The seven states comprising Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Taraba and Sokoto states had approached the apex court to challenge the conduct and subsequent collation and announcement of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The plaintiffs in the originating summons marked: SC/CV/354/2023, had specifically asked for an order, “directing a wholistic review of all results so far announced by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which were carried out other than through the manner prescribed by the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022; and the INEC Manual for Election Officials.”

However, before the case…





Source: Thisday Newspaper