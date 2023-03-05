Buhari Leaves for Qatar to Attend UN Conference on Least-developed Countries





*To return on Wednesday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed Abuja for the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) in Doha, Qatar.

This followed an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the conference, which is from 5th to 9th March 2023 under the theme: “From Potential to Prosperity,” holds once in a decade and provides an opportunity to garner support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them in making progress towards achieving prosperity.

The statement further explains that while in Doha, President Buhari would reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges, highlighting areas through which the Nigerian government has provided them with…





Source: Thisday Newspaper