Former AGF, Aondoakaa, Insists Tinubu Must Score 25% in FCT to Be Declared Winner





*Says Supreme Court had determined the issue

*Ozekhome faults INEC for declaring APC candidate winner

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), has maintained that before a candidate can be declared winner in a presidential election, that candidate must score 25 per cent of the votes cast in the election in 2/3 of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This is coming as a constitutional lawyer, Prof. Mike Ozekhome (INEC), faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for going ahead to declare Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the President-elect, having not scored the required 25 per cent in the FCT.

Aondoakaa, who stated this while appearing as a guest on ARISE NEWS Channel programme, maintained that this requirement had been the law and has not changed since the pronouncement of the Supreme Court in…







Source: Thisday Newspaper