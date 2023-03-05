LiteFinance Reiterates Commitment to Uplifting Living Standard of Nigerians





Alex Enumah in Abuja

An online financial stock broker, LiteFinance, has reiterated its commitment to enhancing the standard of living of Nigerians through job and wealth creation.

The assurance was made recently at the Litefinance Award ceremony in Lagos, where clients of the firm were gifted cash and other prizes for their patronage and loyalty.

While one lucky trader went home with a brand new Hyundai Tucson car, other winners were awarded cash prizes, travel packages, laptops and smartphones.

Speaking at the occasion, Litefinance’s Executive Director, Mr Alexander Mestovski, described job creation as an essential driver and catalyst for development.

He noted that the financial sector is one area with huge potential for not only job and wealth creation but one capable of improving the standard of living of the people if well harnessed.

Mestovski also expressed confidence that Nigerians will benefit more from cooperation with LiteFinance in the near…







Source: Thisday Newspaper