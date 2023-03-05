Ooni of Ife New Beautiful Dreams





Since he ascended the throne of his forefathers in 2015, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi has never hidden his grand dreams from all and sundry. His desire and determination to do things differently are the reasons he has achieved more success.

Arole Oduduwa, as he is fondly called, has remained steadfast in his ways and has always been driven by the interest of his people. He is also blessed with a repertoire of knowledge in his culture and tradition. Little wonder he has remained one of the most influential monarchs in Nigeria.

Before attaining his royalty status, he was a top shot in property and real estate alongside his elder brother, Adetunji Ogunwusi. Together, they ran Primewaterview Limited, with a lofty vision to become the best real estate company in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond. Prior to the advent of the firm in the Nigerian real estate industry, residential high-rise development was a no-go area for indigenous private individuals. But they changed the story and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper