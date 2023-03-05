Undercurrents of CBN’s Tenure Policy for Bank Chiefs





The latest tenure policy for chief executives of deposit money banks, rolled out by the Central Bank of Nigeria, will, among others, create room for a seamless succession in the banking industry. However, analysts argue that the adoption of the HoldCo structure by some banking institutions has conferred the right to determine directors’ tenure on shareholders and not CBN, reports Festus Akanbi

But for the sustained media blitz of the on-going general elections, reports and analyses on the recent review of the tenure of bank directors by the Central Bank of Nigeria would have remained on the front pages of major newspapers today.

Nevertheless, analysts believe that discussions over the new policy would return to the centre stage after the second leg of the election this weekend and as policymakers shift attention to business and economic issues in the coming days.

The Policy

A fortnight ago, the apex bank issued a circular announcing a revision of the regulatory…





Source: Thisday Newspaper