50-year-old Jinx Broken as AbdulRazaq Inaugurates Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle Road

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday inaugurated the 11.16km Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle Road, breaking what locals called a jinx of different governments awarding and abandoning the project for decades.

The people of Obbo-Aiyegunle said they cannot thank the governor enough for the historic feat, with the Owa L’Obbo of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Samuel Adelodun, assuring AbdulRazaq of massive votes in the Saturday governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections and praying God to etch the governor’s name in the sand of time.

The governor said he felt fulfilled with the inauguration of the artery road which connects Kwara to the Ekiti State boundary in the South-west.

"The purpose of this visit is to commission this Osi/Obbo-Aiyegunle road. The road is expensive and worth it. So far, the response from the community is encouraging us to do more for this community and other communities across the…







Source: Thisday Newspaper