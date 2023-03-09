CD Favours N’central for Senate President





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Foremost civil society organisation in Nigeria, the Campaign For Democracy (CD), has advocated the zoning of the Senate Presidency to the North-central geopolitical zone in the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

The pro-democrcy group maintained that the North-central deserved the nation’s number three position in the interest of fairness, equity and justice.

The CD, in a statement by its General Secretary, Ifeanyi Odili, in Abuja, explained that the North-central zone had been seriously marginalized in Nigeria since 1999.

Odili said: “The North-central has been the most marginalised in the country since 1999.

“The zone has not produced the president nor vice-president of the country, and it was only proper that the zone should be allowed to produce the next Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.”

He said the people are arguing that the South-east should be favoured in the interest of fairness, equity and justice,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper