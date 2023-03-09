I’m not Stepping Down for Folarin, Says Oyo SDP Guber Candidate, Lana





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, Mr Michael Folorunsho Lana, has declared that he is not stepping down for the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin.

He made the disclosure while addressing a press conference in his office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Some leaders of the party had pledged their support for Folarin.

But the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, who was flanked by House of Assembly candidates and chairmen of the party in the 11 local government areas in Ibadanland, said he is still in the race to win the gubernatorial election in the state, vowing not to step down for Folarin or any other candidate.

Lana said those who took the decision to support Folarin did not consult him, noting that those promoting to have a Muslim as governor are out on Islamization agenda and make Christians second class citizens in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper