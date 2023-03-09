Navy, NASENI Collaborate  to Build Oil Tankers, Fishing Vessels, Sign MoU





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy and the National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin a sustained collaboration that would see the two organisations among other projects, provide the capacity for the construction of oil tankers, fishing vessels for the development of the oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, venue of the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, applauded the efforts of NASENI in collaborating with the Nigerian Navy especially in research and development, which necessitated its visit to the Naval Dockyard Limited in Lagos, geared towards refining Nigerian Navy local ship construction efforts.

“This indigenous shipbuilding efforts has enhanced presence of the Nigerian Navy at sea, which led to significant reduction of piracy incidents culminating into delisting Nigeria from list of International Maritime Bureau list…





Source: Thisday Newspaper