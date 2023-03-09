Tinubu: We Must Harness Our Demography, Numerical Value to Make Progress, Women’s Role Invaluable





•Hails Masha’s appointment as G-24 director

•Buhari urges Nigerians in diaspora to support president-elect

•Extend hands of fellowship to other candidates for national unity, APC chieftain tells former Lagos governor

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has stressed the need to harness the country’s demography and numerical value for national progress. Tinubu said this yesterday, in a message to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD).

The president-elect saluted Nigerian women for their courage, strength, and contribution to national development.

That was as President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support Tinubu as he takes over the reins of government on May 29. Buhari spoke in Doha, at a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in the State of Qatar.

In a similar vein, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),…





Source: Thisday Newspaper