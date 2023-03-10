Armed Invasion: I’ve No Hand in Bayelsa Community Killings, Says Kojo





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A prominent youth leader in Opu-Nembe community in Bayelsa State and the alleged mastermind of the invasion and killings in the community, Dr. Kojo Sam, has described as mischievous, wicked and unthinkable the allegations linking him and some persons to the recent invasion and killings in Opu-Nembe community.

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen had stormed the community on February 15, 2023, killing three persons in cold blood, a development that had sparked outrage across the state.

Earlier, the youth leader of Opu-Nembe, Ayerite Moses, had alleged in a statement that the killings were authorised by Kojo as part of the plot to upstage him as the youth leader.

Also, last Tuesday, during a news conference at Opu-Nembe Town hall, the Royal Throne and the entire Opu-Nembe Kingdom claimed that the mastermind of the attacks is Dr Kojo Sam, an indigene of the kingdom, and others with the help of some hired militants from other communities.

They…





Source: Thisday Newspaper