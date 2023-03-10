Comply with Court Order, Allow Immediate Access to Electoral Materials, Atiku Writes INEC





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with the March 3 order of the Court of Appeal.

Atiku and his party, the PDP, have specifically demanded that INEC in line with the order of the court grant them Immediate access to electoral materials used in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

A three member panel of the appellate court had on March 3, during a ruling in an exparte application filed by Atiku and PDP directed the electoral umpire to permit the applicants to inspect, scan, make photocopies amongst others of materials used for the February 25 presidential polls.

The order was to enable Atiku and PDP gather evidence in which they intend to present at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, that would handle grievances of contestants against the outcome of the presidential…





Source: Thisday Newspaper