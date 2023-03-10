Congratulatory Messages by Foreign Govts Sent to Tinubu Premature, Says NIDO





*Group urges INEC to use March 18 governorship to redeem image, earn Nigerians’ trust

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) has criticised foreign heads of states for hurriedly congratulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President elect, instead of first enquiring from their embassies in Nigeria on the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly election.

They described it as premature as the foreign heads of states ought to have enquired from their embassies in Nigeria on the outcome before a hurried congratulatory message.

This is coming as a coalition of civil society groups, “Speak Out Africa Initiative (SOAI), have called on INEC to use the opportunity of the shift of the Governorship and States Assembly to resolve all technical glitches associated with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC I-rev at the March 18 new date.

Addressing a press conference in Africa, the Executive Chairman of NIDO, Kingsman…





Source: Thisday Newspaper