Don’t Drag Us into Your Internal Squabbles, Katsina APC Warns PDP





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has warned the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against dragging it into its internal squabbles.

The Campaign Council gave the warning in a press statement issued to journalists by its Director, Media and Publicity, Ahmed Abdulkadir, on Friday in Katsina.

PDP had in a press statement by its campaign media committee chairman, Kabir Yusuf-Yar’Adua, accused the APC of authoring and peddling a fake press release alleging that its guber candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, had withdrawn from the governorship race.

However, the APC campaign council, in the statement, described the PDP press statement as a glib and unsubstantiated claim that could only be said to be the figment of the party’s imagination.

The campaign council explained that rather than being fixated with the APC, the PDP should harness its energy and confront what it referred to as the many…





Source: Thisday Newspaper