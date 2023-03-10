Finally, NSIA Opens Application Portal for $225,000 Innovation Prize – THISDAYLIVE

*Set to propel domestic digital economy to global stage

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) on Wednesday, opened the application portal for the maiden edition of its prize for innovation programme.

The newly opened portal is the only means for submitting applications for the programme with each applicant allowed only one entry.

According to a statement yesterday, the application portal could be accessed using the url https://nsia-ip.com/ and closes at 12noon on April 8th, 2023.

On December 10th, 2022, the Authority had launched the NSIA Prize for Innovation (NPI) programme with a total prize value of $255,000 to be awarded as a combination of cash and equity investment to the underlying businesses of the winners.

“Consistent with its mandate to serve as an enabler for Nigeria’s economic diversification and ascendance, NSIA introduced the NPI as a measure to stimulate the ingenuity of Nigerian startups, innovators and technopreneurs to…