Kano Central Senatorial Seat: INEC Loses Appeal as S’Court Declares Hanga NNPP’s Candidate





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday put to rest the issue of who is the authentic candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the Kano Central Senatorial seat, when it dismissed the appeal filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) challenging the nomination of Senator Rufai Hanga.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, held that the appeal by INEC is unmeritorious and should be dismissed.

Hanga and the electoral umpire have been engaged in a legal battle over the authentic candidate of the NNPP for the Kano Central Senatorial election, won by the NNPP.

The NNPP initially submitted the name of former Kano Governor, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, to INEC as its senatorial candidate for Kano Central District.

However, following Shekarau’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the NNPP formally wrote INEC asking that the name of Shekarau be replaced with Hanga.

But INEC refused on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper