Tinubu: Obi’s US Agent Impersonating NADECO Leadership to Discredit My Free Mandate





*Says using his platform of struggle against him is fraudulent, insulting, laughable

*Declares he staked all for Nigeria when LP presidential candidate was either hobnobbing with military or nowhere to be found

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect Bola Tinubu, yesterday, raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by one Lloyd Ukwu, a United States-based Nigerian, who claimed to be Executive Director of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), to denigrate him. Tinubu accused Ukwu of being an agent of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, engaged to discredit the mandate freely given to him by the Nigerian people.

Tinubu alleged that Ukwu had planned to organise a press conference, intended to disparage and cast aspersions on the credibility of the 2023 presidential election. He said he found it insulting, fraudulent and laughable that a platform he was a part of during the military era to emancipate Nigeria was being used against…







Source: Thisday Newspaper