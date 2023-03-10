Use Your Votes to Retire Evil Men in Enugu, Nnaji, Nwodo Task Electorate





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji has asked electorate in Enugu State to ensure that they come out en masse on March 18 to vote for credible candidates in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The former minister said that voting for credible candidates remains the only way that the state could retire the evil men who have held it captive for years.

Nnaji made this known yestarday during a service of song held in Umuode community, Nkanu East Local Government in honour of the candidate of the Labour Party for Enugu East Senatorial zone, Oyibo Chukwu, who was gruesomely murdered three days to the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Nnaji said that he was happy that Nigerians, especially the young people, have realised that power lies in their hands and that they decide who leads them.

He asked the people of Enugu State to use their vote to bring a desired change that would be beneficial to their children…





Source: Thisday Newspaper