We’ll Ensure Prosperous Rivers if Elected, Says PDP Guber Candidate





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Siminialaye Fubara has assured that if elected on March 18, 2023 his government will ensure that the state prospers, with focus on industries, agriculture, technology, others.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate assured that his government will encourage the private sector to build industries and business parks in each of the senatorial districts of the state.

Fubara made the promise, at a townhall meeting by Directorate of Intergovernmental Relations, Directorate of NGOs, Political pressure groups, and PDP Rivers state Campaign council, held in Port Harcourt.

The PDP standard bearer also revealed that in their 25 years development plan, they resolved to take the state to a higher level of development, adding that they will consolidate on the developmental strides of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Fubara added that they will sustain the New Rivers vision intensive…





Source: Thisday Newspaper