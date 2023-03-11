Alleged Racism: Seplat’s CEO Steps Aside, Hands over to COO





Peter Uzoho

Seplat Energy PLC yesterday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, a Briton, has stepped down from office following the order of a Federal High Court in Lagos last Wednesday.

The court had restrained Brown, from parading himself as the firm’s CEO, pending the determination of a suit filed against him and others by aggrieved stakeholders of the company.

The aggrieved stakeholders accused Brown of racism, favouritism for expatriate workers, discrimination against Nigerians, and breach of good governance.

The statement announcing Brown’s resignation was signed by the Chairman of the board of Seplat, Basil Omiyi, who stated further that the embattled CEO had delegated authority to Seplat’s Chief Operating Officer, Samson Ezugwore, to act as CEO during this period.

The statement revealed that Seplat had been served the court processes and the ex parte order of Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke of Federal High Court, Lagos, “restraining Brown…





Source: Thisday Newspaper